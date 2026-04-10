Authorities launch ‘Songkran Safe and Care’ campaign to reinforce holiday safety checks

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Provincial Administration has launched the “Songkran Safe and Care” campaign to facilitate inspections of businesses and enhance safety for tourists during the holiday period. Deputy Director-General Witoon Sirinukul said the effort is being carried out in coordination with agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Immigration Bureau, the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The campaign includes inspections of establishments such as hotels, accommodations, and entertainment venues to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Authorities are also providing guidance to operators to maintain standards and prepare for increased visitor traffic.

Officials say the effort seeks to improve safety for both domestic and international tourists during Songkran, when travel activity rises. The campaign supports government policy on public safety and law enforcement, with attention on maintaining order and protecting lives and property.

In Bangkok, inspection areas include major tourist and entertainment zones such as Khao San Road, Siam, Silom, Asok, and RCA. Authorities will carry out on-site checks and continue monitoring throughout the holiday to maintain safety standards and boost public confidence. (NNT)































