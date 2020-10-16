Anti-government rally in Bangkok to recur on Friday amid tight police guard

Leaders of anti-government demonstrators ended their rally at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok at late night of Oct 15 and planned to return there in the evening of Oct 16.







The rally on Oct 15 ended at 10pm when demonstrators reiterated their demands, waved their mobile phone flashlights and sang songs before leaving the rally venue. They planned to return to the intersection at 5pm on Oct 16.

At the Royal Thai Police Office, deputy Bangkok police chief Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said demonstrators on Oct 15 violated the state of emergency decree and police already took their pictures and collected evidence for subsequent prosecution. He said that over 10,000 people gathered in the rally on Oct 15.









He warned that the people who transported drinking water, food and loudspeakers to the rally venue would also be prosecuted.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said four rally leaders and 18 followers were arrested.

He doubted demonstrators’ promise of peaceful rallies, saying that some of them torn down gates on an elevated walkway of the BTS railway system on Oct 15. (TNA)











