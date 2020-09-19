Anti-government demonstrators gather at Thammasat University, Bangkok

Anti-government demonstrators showed up in front of the ThaPrachan campus of Thammasat University facing Sanam Luang ground while local police were present to ensure order.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Although the gates of the campus were locked and there were signs announcing its closure on Sept 18-20, demonstrators gathered in front of the place and waited for their leaders. They insisted on entering the campus.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, announced guidelines for police’s responses to demonstrators. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered them to be gentle and patient.









Regarding their new demonstration response plan named Chumnum 63, police denied it was designed to crack down on demonstrators. The new plan only corrected the flaws of their old plan known as Korakot 52 and complied with the Public Assembly Act, police said.



Loading…



Health officials set up COVID-19 screening booths to check the body temperatures of demonstrators and hand out alcohol gel in a bid to control the coronavirus disease 2019 among the crowd. (TNA)











