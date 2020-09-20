Bangsaen Beach turns into ghost town during Noul

Bangsaen Beach apparently was the last place anyone wanted to be during this weekend’s big storm.

Heavy rain, high waves and strong winds whipped Bangsaen Sept. 19, scaring away everyone from the shorefront and leaving umbrella vendors fretting about equipment damage.

Obviously, no one would sit on the beach during a tropical depression, but beachfront brick-and-motar businesses also suffered, as the shoreline was a ghost town.

Shop owner Benjawan Suwanaheam, 47, said she made no sales at all on Saturday.

Beach Chairs and umbrellas are stored together as the thunderstorm blew overhead.

A beach food and drink vendor covers up her stall with plastic sheets to keep them dry as heavy rain fell.