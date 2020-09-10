Ang Thong temple doubles as farm

With dogs, cats, chickens and a horse, one might be forgiven for confusing Ang Thong’s Wat Sai with a farm.
The Muang District temple gained notoriety after it took in a horse saved from slaughter. Named “Songkran,” the 6-year-old mare is fed with food collected by monks soliciting alms. She is free to walk around the temple complex as she pleases.
Monk Jinda Kunawattano said Songkran was a racehorse but developed a disease and the owner wanted to euthanize her. Abbot Patapong Wisutisrilo saved her life.
The monks also have taken in dogs, cats and chickens, which puts quite a strain on finances to feed the farm.