Ang Thong temple doubles as farm

With dogs, cats, chickens and a horse, one might be forgiven for confusing Ang Thong’s Wat Sai with a farm.







The Muang District temple gained notoriety after it took in a horse saved from slaughter. Named “Songkran,” the 6-year-old mare is fed with food collected by monks soliciting alms. She is free to walk around the temple complex as she pleases.

Monk Jinda Kunawattano said Songkran was a racehorse but developed a disease and the owner wanted to euthanize her. Abbot Patapong Wisutisrilo saved her life.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The monks also have taken in dogs, cats and chickens, which puts quite a strain on finances to feed the farm.



