Top Thai police pushing Pattaya home robbery probe

Thailand’s deputy police chief is in Pattaya today to speed the investigation into the armed robbery of two Chinese nationals that saw thieves escape with 3 million baht in cash and property.





Pol. Gen. Suchart Teerasawat was expected to meet with Nongprue police Wednesday after they collected CCTV footage and physical evidence from the luxury home in Siam Royal View Village.

Victims Zu Chi Hong, 38, and Zu Long Chang, 31, again met with investigators Sept. 8 to recount details of Monday’s home invasion.

They said the masked gunmen came in from the back of the Soi Khao Talo house and tied both of them up. Zu Chi said he was then forced, at gunpoint, to open the safe which contained the cash and jewelry. The entire robbery took about 20 minutes.

Officers tried to trace the robbers’ escape route but found the CCTV camera in front of the house was unusable.

Please Support Pattaya Mail



