Marriage equality bill will go to parliament on Dec 21

The draft law on marriage equality will be proposed to Parliament on Dec 21, says Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. If it becomes law, it will allow same-sex couples to receive the same rights as heterosexual couples.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that this law will allow individuals of the same sex to marry under civil and commercial law, with equal rights and family status as married heterosexual couples. It will strengthen family institutions that embrace gender diversity.







The key points of the draft law involve amendments and additions to the Civil and Commercial Code, enabling any two individuals, regardless of gender, to engage in engagement and marriage.

The amendments replace terms such as “men and women” and “husband and wife,” with “individuals “and “marriage partners” ensuring inclusivity for same-sex couples.

Furthermore, other relevant provisions will be modified, granting equal rights, responsibilities, and family status to individuals in same-sex relationships the same as heterosexual couples.







Currently, Thailand lacks legislation recognizing the rights of same-sex couples to form families, diverging from the societal reality where many same-sex couples live together as families. The absence of legal frameworks poses challenges in managing family relationships, impacting various aspects such as decision-making in healthcare, caregiving rights, joint property management, and inheritance rights.

The changes seek to grant same-sex couples the rights and recognition they deserve in establishing and managing their families. (TNA)



























