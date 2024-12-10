AMCHAM Hosts Minister of Commerce H.E. Pichai Naripthaphan for Member Luncheon

BANGKOK, December 9, 2024 – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) hosted H.E. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, at its Member Luncheon, offering members an opportunity to hear firsthand insights into Thailand’s evolving trade and economic strategy.

Incoming AMCHAM President Chatit Huayhongtong, representing Chevron, opened the event with remarks highlighting the enduring importance of the U.S.-Thailand trade relationship. He noted that the U.S. remains Thailand’s largest export market, affirming AMCHAM’s commitment to supporting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration. “We look forward to strengthening collaboration with the Royal Thai Government and the Ministry of Commerce,” he said.







The event’s centerpiece was a Fireside Chat featuring Minister Pichai, moderated by AMCHAM President Ornkanya (Mook) Pibuldham of Bank of America. Minister Pichai outlined Thailand’s trade achievements in 2024 and shared his forward-looking strategy for 2025. Key topics included initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), advance free trade agreements, and address critical challenges within the global trade landscape. His vision and approach resonated with the AMCHAM audience.

During the interactive Q&A session, Minister Pichai elaborated on specific priorities such as bolstering Thailand’s automotive industry, empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and enhancing private-sector collaboration. He also highlighted safeguard measures to protect critical industries, signaling the government’s proactive stance in strengthening Thailand’s economic resilience.







The luncheon was further distinguished by the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, underscoring the event’s role as a vital platform for dialogue on trade and investment priorities between the two nations.

This gathering reinforced AMCHAM’s mission to facilitate meaningful exchanges between its members and Thai government leaders. Such engagements are pivotal in shaping policies that promote sustainable economic growth and deepen bilateral trade ties.







About AMCHAM Thailand

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is a leading international business association with over 3,500 executives representing 700 companies. AMCHAM member companies have collectively invested more than 84 billion U.S. dollars in Thailand and contribute to the creation of over 500,000 local jobs. As a non-partisan and non-profit organization, AMCHAM is dedicated to fostering economic growth and collaboration between the United States, Thailand, and the global business community.

For more information, visit http://www.amchamthailand.com or contact AMCHAM Communications Manager Varsha Wadhwani at mailto:[email protected].









































