Pattaya’s beaches shine under perfect December skies

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s beaches are particularly vibrant during December’s pleasant weather. With temperatures around 30°C (86°F) during the day and cooler evenings at 22°C (71°F), the atmosphere is ideal for a mix of relaxation and lively activities. The bright sunshine reflects off the calm blue sea, inviting visitors to swim or lounge by the shore. The warm sea temperature, around 28°C (82.6°F), enhances the experience for swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.







As it’s the dry season, the beaches are buzzing with energy. Families build sandcastles, couples enjoy romantic strolls, and adventurous travelers engage in activities like jet-skiing and parasailing. Beachfront vendors offer snacks, cold drinks, and souvenirs, while the gentle sea breeze keeps things comfortable despite the warmth.

At sunset, the atmosphere transforms into a magical scene as the horizon glows with shades of orange and pink. Nightlife by the beach begins to stir, with live music, seafood dinners, and bars offering relaxing spots to end the day​.









































