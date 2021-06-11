Ambassadors of Belgium and France ask Thailand to speed up jabs for their citizens

The ambassadors of Belgium and France asked the Thai government to arrange for COVID-19 vaccinations for their citizens.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Belgian ambassador Sibille de Cartier d’Yves asked the government to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for Belgians in Thailand including those living on Phuket and Samui islands. Most Belgians in Thailand were members of the Social Security Fund and the Public Health Ministry would meet the request, Mr Anutin said.







Besides, he said new French ambassador Thierry Mathou met him and asked the Public Health Ministry to permit the import of 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for inoculation with the French people who lived in Thailand. The lot was expected to arrive in late June, Mr Anutin said.





Regarding COVID-19 inoculation in tourism-related areas, Mr Anutin said that the vaccinations already covered 60% of people in Phuket province and 65% on Samui Island. (TNA)



















