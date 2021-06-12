Pattaya foot massage, sports facilities get OK to reopen

Weary feet and minds will be soothed again in Chonburi Province June 14 when foot massage parlors are allowed to reopen, along with some fitness areas.

The Communicable Disease Committee issued an order June 11 to permit foot massages again under disease-control restrictions. Also allowed to reopen are swimming pools, fitness centers, sports fields and gyms.







While massage parlor and spa operators have asked for full services to resume, only feet can get a healing touch for now. Masseuses must be spaced a meter apart and wear face masks, as must customers.

Paradoxically, health officials ordered a 90-minute limit per person despite saying they wanted to limit the number of customers each masseuse sees. Shorter times, of course, means more customers are possible.



Swimming pools and water parks also must impose coronavirus protocols with the additional prohibition of not selling or allowing consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Other sports facilities must close by 9 p.m. Sports competitions must be limited to fewer than 50 people attending.

The business reopening came only days after the province again postponed the resumption of in-person classroom teaching for Chonburi schools. Students will continue with online learning.























