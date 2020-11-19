Ambassadors join community-based tourism trip in Lampang, northern Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues to unveil more King’s Wisdom tourism routes in Thailand. They have invited ambassadors from three countries to embark on a journey along the newly opened route in Lampang.







Ambassadors from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Poland have joined the TAT’s trip along the Ban Pa Miang community-based tourism route.

The route takes travelers through tea plantations, where they can experience the livelihood of villagers who harvest tea leaves for a living.









Wild tea leaves harvested here are usually processed into a snack called Miang, earning this village the name Ban Pa Miang, meaning the village of tea forests.

Ambassadors embarking on the trip were shown the making of tea pillows, which release the aroma of tea leaves for relaxation.

The next stop on the journey was at Huai Sam Ka reservoir, constructed by the Royal Irrigation Department as a royal initiative.

The reservoir helps retain water from Huai Mae Ing stream, giving villagers a water source for their livelihood. The reservoir also serves as a water source for the surrounding forests.

TAT’s Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said today the King’s Wisdom tourism routes campaign, is now in its third year, pursuing its goal to promote the New Normal for tourism, and create added value to unique local products and services, while promoting the stories connected to these excursion routes.

She said the journey in Lampang has received good feedback from the ambassadors. (NNT)











