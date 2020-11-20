Dance till you drop at Pattaya Walking Street nightlife on long-holiday weekend

Walking Street is an entertainment and red-light district in the Pattaya city. The street is a tourist attraction which draws foreigners and Thai nationals, primarily for its nightlife and from its dusk-till-dawn lights and sounds. The Walking Street area includes seafood restaurants, live music venues, beer bars, pubs, sports bars, go-go bars, nightclubs, and hotels. Also on the street, tourists are often offered the opportunity to watch a variety of adult shows.







The area is currently open to vehicles around the clock. Car and motorcycle parking is provided at the Bali Hai end. Although the closing time of the bars and clubs is officially 02:00, some stay open later.

Pattaya city Walking Street has become apparently quiet and dull from the pandemic spread and the lockdown since April, but it now has become lively again if not entirely. Many venues resumed their businesses to welcome weekenders,mostly Thais,and the expats residing in the area. The long weekend Nov 19-22 is expected to be full of tourists and a traffic congestion in the inner city area. Hotels are hopeful to be receiving bookings. Pubs, bars, and other nightlife entertainment that are still struggling to stay open will surely offer tourists abundance of music and fun during the holidays. A ‘dance till you drop’ kind of entertainment one can get in the street with friends and families.

