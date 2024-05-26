Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand bids farewell upon occasion of completion of tenure

H.E. Mr. Ahmed Ali A. J. Al-Tamimi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Nathapol Khantahiran, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, upon the occasion of the completion of his tenure on 23 May 2024.

The Ambassador took this opportunity to thank the Royal Thai Government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the cooperation and assistance extended to him and the Embassy throughout his tour of duty. He also expressed his readiness to further promote the cordial relations between Thailand and Qatar. Deputy Permanent Secretary expressed his appreciation for the Ambassador’s contributions in strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and Qatar. He also commended Ambassador’s excellent cooperation and support extended to the Thai side pertaining to the securing of the release of 23 Thai hostages held in Gaza last year.







In addition, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of energy, food security and medical tourism through existing political frameworks and exchanges of high-level visits. (MFA)



















































