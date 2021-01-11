Amazing Thailand Happy Quarantine first round winners announced

The ‘Happy DIY Set Competition’ and ‘Blog it down’ weekly activities, organized under the Amazing Thailand Happy Quarantine project to help break the boredom of quarantine for tourists first round winners were announced recently.

Organized weekly for four consecutive weeks, both activities offer international travelers a chance to win luxurious accommodation packages in Thailand totaling 22 prizes.







The ‘Happy DIY Set’ showcases Thai handicrafts, meant as a token of appreciation for international visitors to Thailand from TAT from local communities around the kingdom. It has been given since 21 December, 2020, to stimulate creativity during the 14-night quarantine stay at ASQ accommodation, which is required for all Thai nationals and foreigners visiting Thailand.

Once the Happy DIY Set is completed, all that is required to join the competition is to log onto the website https://happyquarantine.tourismthailand.org/happydiysetcontest and register.

Then, take a photo of the set, upload it, and add a description to be eligible to win prizes.





In the first round, Ms Miki Miyata won first place, a three-day two-night stay at the Siripanna Villa Resort & Spa in Chiang Mai, while Katetina Desyatova was awarded second place, a three-day two-night stay at Barali Beach Resort Koh Chang.

Meanwhile, the ‘Blog it down’ activity invites international travellers to write a blog about Thailand, at 150-300 words. In the first round, Puneet Madan won first place, a three-day two-night stay at Kacha Resort and Spa, Koh Chang.

Submissions for the next three rounds of both the ‘Happy DIY Set Competition’ and ‘Blog it down’ contest are open until 24 January with the next winner (round two) being announced on 14 January with one additional winner added each Thursday for the next two weeks.

For more information, go to www.tourismthailand.org/happyquarantine.













