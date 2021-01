January 11 – Thailand logged 249 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 10,547, according to the COVID-19 Information Center.

Of the total, 3,914 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 67.

The 249 new cases over the past 24 hours consisted of 176 detected through surveillance and service systems, 48 confirmed through active case finding, 14 arrivals who dodged quarantine and 11 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)