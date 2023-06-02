Lat Phrao – Samrong Yellow Line monorail to start one-month trial run from Saturday

The Lat Phrao – Samrong Yellow Line monorail will start the one-month trial run, offering free rides for commuters from Saturday.

The Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM), the concessionaire of the project led media members to observe its preparation for the first trial run at 9 am tomorrow.







It will be operational from Samrong station to Hua Mark station, 13 stations before it will expand service to cover all 23 stations for the total distance of 30.40 kilometres in the second week.

The service hours will be from 6 am to 9 pm at the beginning and will be later extended to midnight. The monorail will help solve the traffic problem on Lat Phrao Road particularly during rush hours.







The Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl (BTSC) has sought approval from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) for the fares between 15-45 baht, based on the Consumer Price Index three months before the service operation.

The MRTA will propose to the Ministry of Transport for further approval. (TNA)















