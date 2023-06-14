‘Amazing Thailand Culinary City’ event in Phuket June 16-18

Get ready for the Amazing Thailand Culinary City event in Phuket with over 30 top-notch restaurants from all corners of Thailand!

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey like no other at the Amazing Thailand Culinary City event in Phuket. Discover more than 30 exceptional restaurants representing the best of the country’s cuisine. From local delicacies to international flavors, indulge in a gastronomic adventure, complemented by a world-class Thai food exhibition. Entry to this event is free.







Delve into workshops showcasing the art of crafting local desserts and dishes, and uncover the secrets of renowned southern establishments. As an added bonus, there are cash voucher giveaways worth 100 Baht, which can be used to purchase delectable treats within the event.

Location: Jungceylon, The Bay Zone, Phuket

Date: 16 – 18 June 2023

Operating hours: 11:00 – 22.00 hrs.

More information: Amazing Thailand Culinary City

Source: https://www.facebook.com/TourismAuthorityOfThailandPhuket (TAT)















