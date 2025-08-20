Amazing Thailand and Royal Enfield unite influencers for cultural motorcycle journey across the southern region

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Royal Enfield, recently brought together 12 international travel influencers from across the Asia-Pacific region for a unique motorcycle journey aimed at showcasing Thailand’s rich and diverse travel experiences.







The Amazing Thailand X Royal Enfield Partnership forms part of the broader Amazing Thailand X Global Allied initiative. Held from 11 to 17 August 2025, influencers from India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea set off from Bangkok, riding through Trang, Phatthalung and Songkhla, while capturing stories of hidden gems and cultural treasures along the way.



Their itinerary included world-class experiences such as Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium, the vibrant street art of Trang, and natural wonders including Krachong Waterfall and the Khao Chong Botanical Garden. In Phatthalung, the influencers explored Talay Noi on traditional paddleboats and enjoyed the spectacle of the local Nora dance, while in Songkhla they rode in local transport, visited Kim Yong Market, and connected with the city’s living heritage.

The partnership also fostered direct engagement with the Royal Enfield Community in Hat Yai, where 50 motorcycle enthusiasts joined the campaign to extend the message of cultural connection and adventure tourism.



Throughout the journey, influencers documented their experiences across digital platforms in line with TAT’s Your Stories Never End theme. To date, they have produced a total of 355 pieces of promotional content, including posts, video reels and stories, reaching an estimated 14,677,650 people worldwide.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “This collaboration with Royal Enfield is a powerful example of how we can blend lifestyle, adventure and cultural exploration to position Thailand as a destination that goes beyond the ordinary. By engaging passionate influencers and motorcycle communities across the region, we are not only showcasing Thailand’s hidden gems but also inspiring travellers to create their own unforgettable stories.” (TAT)



































