TAT launches eco trail in Nakhon Ratchasima to promote sustainable tourism and community engagement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced a new Eco Trail at the TAT Eco Learning Center in Nakhon Ratchasima province, giving visitors an opportunity to engage directly with nature on land managed by the agency.

The trail features activities such as plant identification, butterfly salt lick observation, forest bathing, and wildlife spotting. The project has been developed in collaboration with the Ban Tha Maprang–Khlong Phlo community, with guidance provided by former national park officials who share knowledge and local stories with visitors.







On August 30, TAT will conduct a trial program titled “Detox the Lungs x Eco Trail.” The event will serve as a demonstration of new systems, including a community package booking platform and an AI-powered chatbot, with support from startup partners to enhance future marketing and promotion.

The Eco Trail combines outdoor education with modern technology, creating a travel experience that blends enjoyment with environmental awareness. Visitors are offered both recreational and learning opportunities through hands-on activities.



The project also boosts community-based tourism by ensuring residents play an active role in guiding and hosting. The approach helps generate direct economic benefits for the community while advancing Thailand’s long-term vision for sustainable tourism. (NNT)



































