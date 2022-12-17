Thailand is blooming with flower festivals from December -January

The many wonderful flower festivals are taking place in December 2022 and January 2023 in the north of Thailand, when the temperature is comfortably lower and various species of flower are in full bloom.

This is the time when the renowned Bua Tong (wild sunflower) carpets the countryside of Doi Mae U Kho in Mae Hong Son province in brilliant yellow, and beautiful pink cherry blossoms are in full splendour in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, while millions of red lotuses adorn Nong Han freshwater lake in Udon Thani in the Northeast. Nearer to Bangkok, there are the dazzling yellow sunflowers at Phattana Nikhom in Lop Buri to admire.







Here are some of the flower festivals to visit, and to enjoy during what is the best time to travel for tourists – when the temperature and humidity is lower, making for more comfortable travels.

CHIANG MAI

Flora Festival 2022

Now until 28 February, 2023 at Royal Park Rajaphruek

Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2023

16 December, 2022 – 2 January, 2023 at the 82nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park

CHIANG RAI

9th “Colours of Doi Tung” Festival

Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays from now until 29 January, 2023, at Doi Tung Development Project, Chiang Rai







Chiang Rai Flower & Art Festival 2022

24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023, at the Mae Kok Riverside Flower Park

19th Chiang Rai Beautiful Flowers

29 December, 2022 – 29 January, 2023 at Suan Tung and Khom

Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival 2022

30 December, 2022 – 4 January, 2023 at various locations in Wiang Chiang Rung District, Chiang Saen District, and Wiang Kaen District









NAKHON RATCHASIMA

Jim Thompson Farm Tour 2022

Now until 2 January, 2023 at the Jim Thompson Farm – located around 260 km from Bangkok

For those wanting to combine the picturesque North and Northeast with the stunning beaches of Southern Thailand on their holiday, this is also a great time to do so with the Southern region not overly hot or humid during December to February.



Popular spots like Phuket, Krabi, and the Phi Phi Islands on the west coast of the Thai peninsula are best visited from November through April, while great underwater visibility means December is a good time for diving and snorkelling.

Spots like Samui and Phangan Island on the eastern side of the peninsula, in the Gulf of Thailand, are best visited from December to June. (TAT)































