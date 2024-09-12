‘Amazing Muay Thai Experience’ at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet Palace, Lopburi Sep 13-15

LOPBURI, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is committed to preserving Muay Thai and carrying forward the legacy of Lopburi Muay Thai, one of the four traditional styles of the ancient martial art. Known for its strategic approach, Lopburi Muay Thai is celebrated under the slogan “The Smart Style of Lopburi.”



Experience Muay Thai training with masters of ancient Thai boxing and discover the intricacies of Lopburi Muay Thai, renowned for its intelligent techniques. This style emphasizes analyzing opponents, creating strategies for victory, and executing swift offensive and defensive moves. With precise straight punches, clever tactics, and fluid movement, the art combines the agility of monkeys and the strength of elephants. The punches, knees, elbows, and kicks mimic animal motions, showcasing the creativity of Lopburi Muay Thai.

Don’t miss these exciting activities during the event: Muay Thai competitions, sacred yantra tattooing for good fortune, traditional Thai boxing games like Muay Talay (sea boxing) and Muay Tabjak (palm-leaf boxing), interactive Muay Thai skill-enhancing games, Muay Thai equipment booths, Muay Thai courses, food stalls, and live concerts featuring famous artists.







AMAZING MUAY THAI EXPERIENCE (Lopburi Muay Thai)

September 13-15, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Phra Narai Ratchaniwet Palace, Tha Hin Subdistrict, Mueang District, Lopburi Province

For more information, contact on Facebook: Amazing Muay Thai Experience.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThailandFestival (TAT)









































