‘Hatyai Moon Festival’ – Enjoy nightly dragon and lion dance performances, Sep 13-17

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Join us for the “2024 Hatyai Moon Festival,” a spectacular celebration filled with vibrant performances, dazzling lights, and a variety of exciting activities. The festival will run from September 13-17, on Nipatuthit 1 and Thammanoonvithi Roads in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.

Enjoy nightly dragon and lion dance performances from Nakhon Sawan, along with a range of mooncake stalls from Hat Yai and nearby provinces. The event also features free concerts from famous artists, photo opportunities at the illuminated lantern tunnel, a Cosplay competition, the Hatyai Moon Festival Dance Contest, and many more engaging activities. Don’t miss the mooncake eating contest, over 100 food and product vendors, food trucks, and much more.



Event Highlights:

September 14: Cosplay Competition

September 15: Free concert by Slapkiss

September 16: Hatyai Moon Festival Dance Contest

September 17: Free concert by Bedroom Audio

Dates: September 13-17, 2024

Location: Nipatuthit 1 and Thammanoonvithi Roads, Hat Yai, Songkhla

For more information, contact the Hatyai Moon Festival 2024 Committee.

This year’s Moon Festival promises to be a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThailandFestival (TAT)













































