All schools in Thailand ready for on-site teaching

About 35,000 schools nationwide are ready to resume their on-site teaching when the new school term starts on May 17, according to the Education Ministry.

Suphat Jampathong, permanent secretary for education, said on-site services would resume at all schools and school management could also organize many modes of teaching to satisfy the needs of the parents who might be concerned about the health safety of their children.



There were about 680,000 teachers and educational workers and more than 97% of them received at least three shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, the vaccination covered 90% of people aged 12-18 years and 50% of those aged 5-11 years. If there is COVID-19 infection, only affected classrooms will be temporarily closed and the disinfection will take only half a day, the permanent secretary said.







Staff of schools under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Basic Education Commission already cleaned their places, arranged social-distancing seats and planned small groups of students’ activities and the natural ventilation of their air-conditioned classrooms every two hours to help control COVID-19, Mr Suphat said. (TNA)































