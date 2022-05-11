Pattaya cabaret bar opening event benefits underprivileged children

TJ’s Music Bar & Cabaret show has vowed tourists and residents of all nationalities for the past 20 years. The owner Sangduan Pamentor has decided to expand her business and moved the bar 50 meters down Soi Wong Amat.

To celebrate the opening of her new entertainment venue she organized a little celebration with drinks, music and a colorful cabaret show.



Whilst bringing happiness to the adults for the past two decades, Sangduan also does a lot of charity work to support underprivileged children. On his occasion she invited the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) to set up a booth to display and sell decoupage handicrafts and products made by children at the center. All proceeds from the sales go toward the education of the children.





































