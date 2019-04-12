All provinces ready for Songkran

Bangkok – For the approaching Songkran holidays, many provinces are eager to welcome a lively crowd of tourists, amidst strict enforcement of safety regulations and widespread tourist facilitation measures.

Authorities have set up blood/alcohol test desks to check drivers prior to using their vehicles, while some people have already started to travel back to their hometowns ahead of the holidays. Travel is expected to reach its peak at the end of this week.

In addition to Thai people, many migrant workers from neighboring counties have started travelling home for the holidays. Hundreds of Cambodian workers have passed through Ban Laem border crossing carrying items bought in Thailand as gifts for their relatives. Some of the workers are reported to have arrived at the border crossing at 3 a.m., while officials are opening immigration and customs control points from 6 a.m. to enable them to thoroughly inspect travelers’ documents and belongings.

Legal migrant workers, carrying valid passports, will be exempted from paying border related fees for their Songkran travel home. They will have to exit Thailand between 13th and 16th April, and return by 30th April to be eligible for the waiver. It is expected that over 100,000 migrant workers from Cambodia will be travelling through Ban Laem border crossing this Songkran holiday.