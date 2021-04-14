Nong Nooch elephants splash flower petals, not water, for Songkran

Flower petals took the place of water for the Songkran Festival at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden as the Pattaya tourist attraction continued its traditional Thai New Year celebration.







Park Director Kampol Tansajja opened the April 13-15 festival with a lavish parade and the gentle pouring of water on Buddhist relics with everyone wearing face masks.







Three sets of baby elephants “splashed” flower petals on their mothers, paying homage to tradition while complying with government prohibition against water splashing.



Kampol said the event was good for both Thais and foreigners to learn the traditional meaning of Songkran and pour holy water on Buddhist images, such as that of the Emerald Buddha, Luang Pho Sothorn, Buddha Chinnarat, Phaput Mahasuwansakayamunee, Luang Pho Pra Sai and more.



He noted that Nong Nooch has won the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification for coronavirus safety, so people can feel confident visiting.















