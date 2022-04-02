Sakchai pledges more bar hours, less corruption if elected Pattaya mayor

Pattaya mayoral candidate Sakchai Taengho said longer hours for entertainment venues, fighting corruption and improving service at city hall would be his top priorities if elected May 22.

Sakchai, Banglamung District’s chief executive from 2013-14, is running as an independent, not backed by a political group or with a slate of city council candidates. Despite drawing No. 2, placing him high on the ballot, he faces an upward election battle.



But Sakchai said he is undaunted, and will contest the election both online and off, with vigorous use of social media and by walking Pattaya’s streets and meeting people directly.

Corruption is a major target for the former district chief, who earned an activist reputation for going after entrenched interests and rich property holders. Among his accomplishments were tearing down the Boutique Hotel, whose wealthy owner ignored repeated demolition orders, and clearing out the South Pattaya Canal zone taken over by property owners.







Sakchai said he wants to make Pattaya’s governance transparent and verifiable, with everything on the table.

Zoning issues also are a hot button issue. Sakchai said Pattaya, as a special administrative organization, should have more flexibility in zoning and hours and would push to allow longer hours for entertainment businesses across the city, not just in Walking Street.

Finally, he wants to improve services at city hall to make it a true “one-stop service center” that is easy and convenient for city dwellers to use. Sakchai said he did the same at the Banglamung District office while he was chief.



































