Airports of Thailand (AOT) rolls out new incentives to induce more flights to support tourism drive

The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has announced a new set of incentives, effective from 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024, to stimulate international air traffic during the high season in support of the government’s tourism promotion policy.

Mr. Sirote Duangratana, AOT Senior Executive Vice President – Business Development and Marketing, said “This latest Performance-based Incentive Scheme is applicable to all international scheduled, extra, non-scheduled, or chartered flights operating through AOT’s managed airports.”







AOT has actively positioned its six airports – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, and Chiang Rai International Airport – as preferred destinations for airlines, thus encouraging the introduction of new routes to expand the air network and accelerate the recovery of the aviation industry.

Under the Performance-based Incentive Scheme, airlines adding flights to these six airports beyond those approved on 8 September 2023, are eligible for a discount on the aircraft landing service fee. The discount, however, cannot exceed 75% of the aircraft landing service fee for any additional flight.







Previous measures, such as discounts for airlines on new routes and requirements for flights commencing after the start of the 2023 Winter flight schedule, have been implemented to support this objective. These measures, previously effective from 1 November 2017 to 31 October 2019, have been extended to 31 October 2025.

To facilitate the anticipated increase in interactive air traffic, AOT is collaborating with the relevant agencies to enhance personnel and facilities, both landside and airside, for the utmost convenience of international passengers.







AOT’s latest incentive scheme is aligned with the government’s tourism promotion policy to facilitate and accommodate international tourists, including the temporary visa waiver for citizens of China, India, and Russia. It also corresponds with directives from H.E. Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Transport, regarding the surge in flight frequencies and the management of airport space in line with the ‘Free visa’ policy.

For further details on the Performance-based Incentive Scheme, enquiries can be directed to AOT’s Business Development and Marketing Department via email at [email protected] or by calling +66 (0) 2535 6130 to 6133. (TAT)



























