Paetongtarn discusses soft power strategy at seminar

A seminar titled ’THAILAND 2024: beyond RED OCEAN’ was recently held, featuring a special lecture on the concept of ’Soft Power’ and its strategic importance for Thailand’s future.

The event was attended by leading business figures, government officials, and interested citizens. The discussion highlighted the significance of soft power in cultural acceptance and its influence in various industries, including technology and beauty products.







Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party Leader and Deputy Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, spoke at the seminar ’Soft Power The Great Challenger.’ She emphasized the growing interest in the concept of ’Soft Power’ within Thai society.

Paetongtarn defined ’Soft Power’ as the ability to willingly embrace other cultures without coercion, citing examples such as Apple products and various cosmetic brands. These examples demonstrate how brands use trust, value alignment, and loyalty to cultivate consumer acceptance.







Additionally, The newly elected leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party outlined a comprehensive approach to developing Thailand’s soft power. This involves establishing a new agency, THACCA – Thailand Creative Content Agency, to reflect private sector input in policy development.

Another key component is the “One Family One Soft Power – OFOS” policy, aimed at elevating family incomes. This initiative focuses on enhancing the skills of at least one individual per family, potentially increasing their monthly income significantly. (NNT)



























