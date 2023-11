For those visiting in November and early December, the Bua Tong Blossom Festival in Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district is a chance to see the mesmerising sight of the area’s hills and valleys blaze into bright gold as the Dok Bua Tong or wild sunflower is in its blooming season. Held alongside the Festival is a local market selling local arts and crafts and farm fresh produce. (TAT)