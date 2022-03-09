AIPH greenlights ‘International Horticultural Expo 2026’ in Udon Thani, Northeast Thailand

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has given its approval for the 2026 Category B International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in Udon Thani, Thailand.

Approval was officially granted at the AIPH General Meeting on Tuesday (8 Mar) in accordance with AIPH Regulations for International Horticultural Exhibitions.



Udon Thani Governor Siam Sirimongkol said Udon Thani was exceptionally proud to bring AIPH’s International Horticultural Expo back to Thailand.

According to the governor, the event will be called ‘The Garden of Mekong’ to celebrate the abundance of the Mekong wetlands. He also said the prestigious global event will bring well-deserved attention to the fertile but fragile lands along the great international river.







The governor added that the central theme of the event will be “Diversity of Life: People, Water and Plants”.

The 2026 International Horticultural Expo will be hosted in Udon Thani province from November 1, 2026, to March 14, 2027.

The event is expected to generate about 32 billion baht of revenue and create more than 81,000 jobs. (NNT)

































