Thailand’s NBTC warns against misleading cosmetic surgery ads

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has warned against misleading advertisements for cosmetic surgery, stressing that such ads are punishable by law.

The warning came following the airing of a television commercial for a beauty clinic. The ad claimed that the clinic’s surgical procedures could change one’s fortune, attract wealth and improve quality of life. According to the NBTC, such claims are in violation of the 1982 Medical Profession Act on the control of the medical practices.



The commission also said that the advertisement aired without approval from the Department of Health Service Support. Officials have since contacted the operator of the TV channel to halt the broadcast of the advertisement in question.

The Medical Council of Thailand underlined that medical practitioners are not permitted to make ads that benefit themselves, other individuals or businesses. They are, however, entitled to promote their academic work, public health and medical advancements.







The council reiterated that practitioners involved in misleading ads can face license revocation if prosecuted.

Clinic or hospital operators responsible for misleading or exaggerated ads may also face fines of up to 20,000 baht, daily fines and imprisonment, according to the Department of Health Service Support. (NNT)

































