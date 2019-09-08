Agriculture Minister briefed on latest water situation

Bangkok – The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chalermchai Sri-on, has received the latest briefing on the nation’s water situation, where four reservoirs in the Chao Phraya River Basin are now holding 10.855 billion cubic meters of water, which is 44 percent of their combined capacity. This volume includes four billion cubic meters of usable water, and can accommodate 14 billion cubic meters more.

The Chao Phraya River dam is now discharging water gradually at 770-800 cubic meter per second, which is expected to cause river overflows and flooding in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and surrounding areas. Floodwater is expected to be 20-30 centimeters deep.

14 provinces in the northern and lower northern regions remain flood affected areas, including Phichit, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Yasothon, Roi Et, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mahasarakham, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen and Sakhon Nakhon. The Royal Irrigation Department has supplied water pumps, water flow acceleration boats, lorries and siphons to help mitigate the disaster.

All irrigation projects, especially those in repeatedly flooded areas, have been ordered to prepare for the situation. Areas in Phichit and Phitsanulok will be designated as water retention areas to handle water flowing from the upper northern region, which will help minimize effects on villagers in the central region. The retention areas are expected to hold 1 billion cubic meters of water in total by the end of this year, allowing farmers to finish their harvest beforehand.