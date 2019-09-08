Thailand holds Anti-Corruption Day event

Bangkok – Thailand held an International Anti-Corruption Day event on Friday, encouraging all Thai people to fight against corruption as volunteers in the cause.

The opening ceremony of the event this year featured special remarks by Privy Councillor Gen Paiboon Khumchaya, in which he said he has been working with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is serious about the suppression of corruption. He pointed out that there are still many corruption cases before the courts in Thailand, requiring all citizens to help solve the issue which often stems from power and greed, in some cases involving career advancement or the safety of lives and property, leading to delays in corruption investigations.

He said it isn’t easy to eliminate corruption in society, but eventually all cases will end up in the justice system which must provide justice and fairness to all. He also praised the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) for its continued efforts against corruption.

The Privy Councillor said it is now time for a leader to find ways to solve corruption issues and for the ACT to lead volunteers and related sectors to eliminate corruption.

ACT Chairman Wichian Pongsathorn said that the International Anti-Corruption Day event is aimed at promoting public participation in fighting corruption and protecting national benefits in ways they are capable of, which will create a social movement against all kinds of corruption and leave no place for corrupt persons in society.