About 1,000 Thais in Israel request to return home

There are 1,099 Thai people who have requested to return to their home country due to the Hamas-Israel fighting.

Ms. Kanchana Phattharachoke, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the press briefing that there are 1,099 Thai people in Israel who have filled out the form requesting to travel back to Thailand and 22 people have not yet requested to return.







According to reports from employers of Thai labourers, 12 Thai people have died, 8 have been injured, and 11 have been taken hostage, but the total number is still uncertain. Relevant agencies are closely following the update. (TNA)













