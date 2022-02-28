99 Thais evacuated from Ukraine

The Thai embassy in Warsaw already evacuated 99 Thai people from Ukraine and will send them back to Thailand as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry quoted the embassy as reporting that on Feb 27, 60 Thais arrived in Warsaw, Poland, from Lviv and 39 others reached Bucharest in Romania from Odessa.



Sirimit Siripala, charge d’affaires of the Thai embassy in Bucharest, and officials concerned accepted the Thai evacuees to Romania.

The Thai government would have the 99 Thai people and other Thai evacuees who would subsequently leave Ukraine board commercial flights back to Thailand as soon as possible.







Forty-two Thai evacuees just arrived at the Thai help center of the Foreign Ministry and about 10 others were heading for Lviv. The Thai embassy in Warsaw planned to bring all the evacuees from the help center in Lviv to Poland in the afternoon of Feb 28. (TNA)

































