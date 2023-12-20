Father of Ph.D. student seeks justice for daughter’s tragic fall

In a heartbreaking incident, the father of a 27-year-old Ph.D. student, is pushing for justice after his daughter fell to her death while attempting to escape from a man who had knocked at the door of her room loudly at night and shouted aggressively in front of her room.

The incident took place in an apartment located in Soi Ladplakao 3, and the grieving father is urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Ekaphop Leuangprasert, who is also the founder of an online emergency response webpage, “Sai Mai Tong Rod” led the father to the Chokchai police station to ask about the progress in the case of his daughter’s death.







On December 13 at 4 am, the man aggressively knocked on the door of the student’s room and shouted aggressively as he wrongly believed that her motorbike was parked in a spot reserved for him, based on information from a caretaker of the apartment.

The student, who was on the sixth floor at the time, contacted her friend on the third floor through text messages, seeking assistance. However, fearing the aggressor might be armed, the friend went down to call a security guard.

In an attempt to escape, she climbed over the balcony to the next room but tragically fell and lost her life.

The father said his daughter was terrified of loud noises since childhood. She was a talented and scholarship-winning student but her untimely demise resulted from the actions of a man, appeared to be intoxicated.

He called for a comprehensive investigation by the police to bring justice to his daughter. (TNA)





























