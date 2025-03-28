8.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Bangkok, causes buildings to collapse and water to spill from rooftops – watch video

BANGKOK, Thailand – A powerful earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar, with tremors reaching Bangkok at 1:20 PM on March 28. The strong shake caused several high-rise buildings in the city to sway and, in some cases, collapse.

The earthquake also triggered waves in rooftop swimming pools, with water spilling over the edges and cascading down the buildings, resembling waterfalls. This phenomenon occurred as the buildings swayed back and forth in response to the earthquake’s force.







You can watch the following clips:

Waterfall from a high-rise rooftop: Watch the video

Waves in a condo rooftop pool: Watch the video



























