Prime Minister urges immediate action and mobilizes all agencies following earthquake impact

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the nation from Phuket after an emergency meeting with relevant agencies regarding the earthquake in Myanmar, which has affected several areas of Thailand. The earthquake, which struck at 1:20 PM, caused significant tremors in Bangkok, leading to building collapses, including one in the Chatuchak area.

In response, the Ministry of Interior has declared Bangkok an emergency zone, and the government has classified the entire country as an emergency area to ensure swift assistance to affected citizens. The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to send SMS alerts to inform the public of the situation and advised that communication channels remain open for further instructions.







The Ministry of Defense and the Supreme Commander have been tasked with ensuring security and readiness of personnel to assist in the aftermath, while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been directed to monitor the situation.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that aftershocks are expected within two hours of the initial quake, although their intensity will be less than the main tremor. The Ministry of Transport has assured the public that transportation, including flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport, remains unaffected for now. The Ministry of Public Health is preparing emergency medical teams for possible risks in certain areas.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister has instructed NBT to provide continuous updates on the emergency situation, and urged the public to remain calm, stay away from tall buildings, and follow safety measures. Schools are advised to send students home, and the Prime Minister has promised to hold another meeting at 5:00 PM in Bangkok to assess the situation further.

The Prime Minister is currently in Phuket but will return to Bangkok immediately for the scheduled meeting at 5:00 PM. (TNA)



























