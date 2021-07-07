7,890 foreign tourists apply for ‘Certificate of Entry’ to ‘Phuket Sandbox’

Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs has reported that 7,890 foreign tourists have registered for a Certificate of Entry (CoE), through Thai embassies and consulates around the world, since the Phuket tourism ‘sandbox’ scheme kicked off last Thursday.







Department Director-General Chatchai Viriyavejakul said many foreign tourists are taking a keen interest in the pilot and, so far, 6,119 have been granted Vaccination Certification.

He said the Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued Phuket CoEs to 446 tourists arriving at Phuket International Airport on Saturday, 462 tourists arriving yesterday and 127 who are due to land today.







According to Mr. Chatchai, 11 flights touched down on Saturday, 2 chartered flights and 9 scheduled arrivals. Americans had made up the bulk of the bookings, followed by German, French, British and Danish tourists respectively. The ministry has also deployed extra staff to expedite screening at the airport. (NNT)



















