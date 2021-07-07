Pattaya blind school seek donations of old computers, cellphones

The Redemptorist School for the Blind asks for donations of old mobile phones and computers students can use for online learning.

School Director Chid Suknu said July 6, the school has struggled to keep its doors open throughout the pandemic when donations dried up and administrators were unable to host live fundraising events.







The school has live-streamed concerts on Sundays on Facebook, sold student handicrafts to generate funds, and laid off staff to cut expenses.

Chid said that while classrooms are closed, the school offers online learning, which still costs money. Furthermore, some students didn’t return home, so the school must provide them room and board.







Not all students have been able to take advantage of online learning, however, due to not having computers or mobile devices. So Chid asks people to donate their old devices that can be given to blind students at home.

The school currently has 103 students enrolled, 12 of whom are staying on campus. It also employs 41 staffers.







Donations can be made to the Redemptorist School for the Blind’s Siam Commercial Bank account, number 669-2-10787-4.

For more information, call 038-225-479 or 038-225-963.





























