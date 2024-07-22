‘72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain’ elaborates light and sound effects, musical shows July 19-28

Bangkok’s Benjasiri Park is currently hosting the “72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain” show, a splendid tribute to His Majesty the King on his 72nd birthday. The event, which began on July 19 and concludes on July 28, is a cooperative effort involving the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and leading agencies such as M District, The Mall Group, Bangkok Bank, and Thai Life Insurance.

The centerpiece of the celebration is a water curtain display featuring a portrait of His Majesty the King, an overview of his royal duties, and his inaugural royal command. The presentation, enhanced with elaborate light and sound effects, allows the public to learn more about the King’s life and profound commitment to the nation.







The Pathorn Srikaranonda Quintet also provided musical accompaniment to the festivities, performing the “Celebration Suite.” The musical piece, composed by Pathorn Srikaranonda—a distinguished musician who served King Rama IX for over thirty years—made its debut on the first day of the event.

The celebration includes two free shows daily at 7 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., culminating on July 28 with a candle-lighting ceremony at 7.19 p.m., followed by a final musical performance. Benjasiri Park is located near the Phrom Phong BTS Station in central Bangkok. (NNT)





































