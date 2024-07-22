His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Celebrated with Nationwide Events

Thailand is celebrating His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday through a series of events planned under “The Celebration on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, 28th July 2024.” The festivities honoring the King’s contributions to the nation are simultaneously taking place nationwide.

A major event in the series is the ceremonial invitation and public homage to the relics of the Lord Buddha and his two disciples from India, hosted at the Sanam Luang ceremonial grounds. The event, facilitated by the Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of India, was held in several key cities between February 24 and March 18th.







The Bank of Thailand will issue commemorative banknotes and coins on July 23 to celebrate the occasion. These include a vertically designed 100 baht banknote featuring His Majesty’s portrait, printed on durable polymer to incorporate advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies. The Treasury Department has also received permission to produce a series of silver commemorative medals and coins featuring the King’s portrait, which will be available for public acquisition.







Highlighting the year’s events, a grand Royal Barge procession is scheduled for October 27 along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River to Wat Arun. The procession will feature 52 barges manned by approximately 2,200 oarsmen in a formation known as Dao Lom Duen. The Royal Thai Navy oversees extensive preparations for this majestic display, ensuring a spectacle of cultural and historical significance that promises to draw national and international attention.

As Thailand commemorates this royal milestone, the activities serve as a tribute to the King’s impactful reign and his contributions to the welfare of his people. These ceremonial observances and festivities also reinforce the enduring bonds between the monarchy and its people, promoting a deeper appreciation of the country’s rich historical and cultural legacy. (NNT)





































