70 employees at metal foundry in Kabin Buri found unaffected from radiation exposure

By Pattaya Mail
Health checks conducted on 70 employees at a metal foundry have found no one has been affected or fallen ill from radiation exposure after the furnace dust contaminated with Caesium -137 was discovered there, according to a senior health official.

However, health monitoring will continue for another three months. Anyone who falls sick should see the doctor immediately, said Dr. Suthep Phetchmak, inspector-general of the Public Health Ministry.
Symptoms of Caesium contamination include vomiting, seizure and diarrhea.



The authorities have not confirmed whether Caesium-137 detected in dust particles at the smelting plant in Kabin Buri came from the radioactive cylinder, which disappeared from a power plant in the 304 Industrial Park in Si Maha Phot district earlier this month.

The dust was smelted in a closed system. The plant was closed and cordoned off. No leak has been detected, they said.
Random checks on radioactive contamination in the environment and food will be conducted. (TNA)











