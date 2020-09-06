7 new Covid cases in Thailand, all quarantined foreigners

Thailand logged seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 who are inbound foreigners in quarantine.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the infection of all the new cases was confirmed while the visitors were staying at state quarantine facilities.



One of them arrived from Indonesia, another from the United States, two each from Russia and India and the other from Bangladesh.

The total of confirmed cases in the country rose to 3,438, 3,279 of whom recovered and 92 remained at hospitals. The death toll stood at 58. (TNA)











