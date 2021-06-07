7 airlines to operate direct flights to Phuket from July 1

Seven airlines confirmed they would operate flights to Phuket province as the government already announced to implement the Phuket Sandbox model to reopen the tourist island province on July 1.

After the Center for Economic Situation Administration approved the Phuket Sandbox project to welcome tourists who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Phuket from July 1 onwards, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said many airlines planned to operate flights to Phuket in July.







They included airlines from Israel and France as well as British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Emirates.

The Thai government was discussing with the International Air Transport Association how to verify digital and paper vaccination certificates to ensure conveniences and safety for tourists and Thai people, Mr Yuthasak said.





He talked with authorities of Phuket on its readiness for the reopening. He said a key topic was the examination of the tourists who were vaccinated and would arrive from low-risk countries. They would be required to stay in Phuket for at least 14 days before being allowed to visit other provinces in Thailand.

TAT expected about 129,000 tourists would visit Phuket in the third quarter of this year. It would promote Phuket through the 200 tourism-related influencers and bloggers who it would invite to visit the island province, Mr Yuthasak said. (TNA)



















