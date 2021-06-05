Sriracha ice factory closed upon new Covid-19 outbreak

Chonburi closed a Sriracha ice factory after a new coronavirus cluster pushed the province’s daily case total over 100.

The 49-person cluster at the Suksawat Pansadet plant was found after Chonburi locked down the Bangsai 57 Community for 14 days due to an outbreak there. Another cluster popped up at the Chonburi New Market, pushing Friday’s reported cases to 101 with one death.







Numbers dropped again Saturday, however, with 40 total cases reported, with only two in Sriracha and five in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.

To date there have been 4,932 cases reported in Chonburi since April 1 with 30 deaths. Hospitals have discharged 3,952 patients.



























