67th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair on Sept 7 – 11

The export growth of gem and jewelry during the first half of 2022 shows signs of emerging economic recovery. This is in line with Government’s policy to promote development and export of potential and competitive products through adding value, quality improvement, and close collaboration between the public and private sectors.







According to the Ministry of Commerce, exports of gem and jewelry during the first and second quarters this year (January-June) has generated over USD 3,884.21 million, an increase of 40.96% from the same period in 2021. With this as a beginning, it is expected that the total export value of gem and jewelry for the entire year of 2022 will amount to USD 7,392.49 million, or 233,647 million baht.

However, The 67th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is scheduled to be held on 7-11 September 2022 at Impact Arena, Muangthong Thani, Bangkok. Business negotiations will take place on 7-9 September, and the event will be open to the public on 10-11 September. (PRD)

































