50,000 Thais repatriated so far via ‘Fit-to-Fly’ while travel bubble limitations still exist

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, has assured the Senate that full assistance is being provided to Thais still overseas due to the COVID-19 situation, despite issues stemming from the recent controversy surrounding an Egyptian soldier visiting Thailand.







The Foreign Affairs Minister responded to questions posed in the Senate, saying that over 50,000 Thais have been repatriated since the start of the COVID-19 crisis that shut down most global travel, adding that over 8,200 have registered for aid and are awaiting return trips this month. Of the total brought back already, 310 individuals tested positive to the virus. He confirmed strict screening is being observed of all entering the kingdom, and added that Thai embassies and consulates abroad are running checks on Thais set to come back, while noting most have shown initiative in self-care.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, dispatched its sixth repatriation flight on July 21 after ensuring all passengers are Fit-to-Fly.

As for further relaxation of social restrictions, Mr. Don assured the community that the authorities are working to contain COVID-19 but said further evaluation of travel bubbles and other possible mechanisms is still needed, as limitations still exist. (NNT)











